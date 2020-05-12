Boys & Girls Club Stresses Importance of Children’s Mental Health During Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Boys & Girls Club of Central Iowa continues to stay connected with all of its members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boys & Girls Club CEO Jodie Warth said the organization has been creating weekly virtual programs for students and making daily phone calls to stay connected.

“Our challenge here is our children don’t have internet and many don’t have devices. Now the school district has done an incredible job of fixing the device challenge. The internet challenge is a whole other challenge. So kids tend to figure out how to do that. They go places that there is free internet,” Warth said.

Warth said phone calls help keep students connected if they do not have internet access.

Starting this week while students are on those phone calls, they can use a safe word to indicate if something is wrong at home.

Warth said one in six children have an undiagnosed mental illness and the best thing a parent or guardian can do is stay connected and ask how their child is doing to spot early signs.

“My trick was that I would take away the device and I would go for a quick drive. I’d drive around the block, I’d drive to Hy-Vee, wherever you’re going. Kids will tell you the most amazing things when they don’t have to look you. When they don’t have to make eye contact with you, they will open up their souls,” Warth said.

Warth said limiting screen time and what a child sees on the news can help decrease anxiety they may be feeling about the pandemic.

For extra assistance and resources, you can reach out to the Iowa Department of Human Services, call United Way at 211 or the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800)-273- 8255.