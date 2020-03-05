Brenna Will Get Her Bike

ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny family in the running for an adaptive tandem bicycle won it in the Great Bike Giveaway.

The Kamps triplets were born at 25 weeks gestation. Being born prematurely left Brenna with cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and physical and developmental delays. She wants to do everything with her sisters Annalise and Lucy.

The family has always loved going on bike rides together, but it’s become difficult. They entered the Great Bike Giveway and asked people to vote for them to win a more than $7,000 adaptive tandem bike.

Brenna got the most votes, nearly 11,000. Her mom Angie Kamps called it an amazing gift. She’ll hopefully get the bike in about six weeks, just in time to hit the trails this spring.