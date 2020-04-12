Calhoun County Sheriff in Jail for Domestic Abuse and Assault

CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — The sheriff for Calhoun County is in jail charged with domestic abuse and assault.

Calhoun County Sheriff Scott Anderson is being held in the Webster County Jail. Jail staff tells Channel 13 Anderson is charged with domestic abuse and assault on persons in certain occupations. They would not detail exactly what led to his arrest. A criminal complaint against Anderson was not immediately available.

Anderson has spent the last year involved in a divorce proceeding with his now ex-wife. Back in October of 2019, Anderson’s then-wife filed a relief from domestic abuse petition against him, but it was denied by the courts. The court determined at the time that the plaintiff was not in imminent danger of assault nor had Anderson committed an act of domestic abuse against her in the recent past.

Last month, a judge held Anderson in contempt of court for allegedly trying to block the sale of their marital home. Their divorce was finalized soon after.