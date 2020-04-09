Can’t Leave Home? Capital City Fruit Providing Free Next-Day Delivery in Des Moines Metro

NORWALK, Iowa — Capital City Fruit, a central Iowa grower and distributor based in Norwalk, is trying to make it easier for you to get some produce risk-free.

“We’ve been selling our gourmet fruit baskets online via Amazon for about a year now and ship them nationwide, but once this outbreak started about two weeks ago we started our online store for home delivery to support people sheltering in place and maintaining social distancing. This way they could get fresh fruits and vegetables delivered to their home without having to leave,” President and CEO of Capitol City Fruit, Christian Comito said.

You can pick from over 75 different fruits and vegetables with new items added weekly, which are all hand-picked and go through a 21-step quality check before getting packed up and delivered straight to your doorstep. Comito said this is his company’s way of giving back.

“This community has supported us for over seventy years. It’s been very good to the business, and so we want to make sure that we’re doing what we can for the community that’s been good to us,” Comito said.

The online store services the Des Moines metro area seven days a week with free next-day delivery as long as you order before 3 p.m. Those who live outside of the metro and in surrounding states will get their orders in 1-2 days with free deliveries Tuesday-Friday. Comito said they have about 180 orders a day right now and is seeing it grow steadily every day.

“We’ve heard a lot from people that have compromised immune systems or are high risk where they’ve said, ‘wow I really appreciate this, because now we can shelter in place, stay at home, and get fresh fruits and vegetables, which are good for supporting our immune system.’ It’s been really positive,” Comito said.

While Capitol City Fruit did feel called to step up and help out, the third-generation company’s new home delivery service was also a creative way to increase business, after being hit economically, like many other businesses, by COVID-19.

“Half of our business is serving purveyors that go to restaurants and schools. With those schools being closed, then half of our customers are not operating right now. So it does fulfill a community service, that’s the main purpose of this, but at the same time, we get the side benefit of having some work for our employees so that we didn’t have to lay anybody off,” Comito said.

You can also purchase products for someone else or even donate to your favorite food bank.

“We offer gift certificates where shoppers can go online and purchase a gift certificate for someone else. Then they can go in and pick the items that they want. They can even pick something that they might want to send to their local food bank or a charity,” Comito said.

Click here to start your Capitol City Fruit Delivery or get more information.