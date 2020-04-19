Carson King Foundation Launches T-Shirt Fundraiser to Help Iowans Impacted by COVID-19

IOWA — The Carson King Foundation is launching a fundraiser to raise money for nonprofits that help children and families whose mental health has been impacted by the pandemic.

“I would like parents to know that if they or their children are experiencing abnormal mental behavior during these especially challenging times, there are resources available to help by phone or online. We are hoping to do our part to bring awareness to and help fund these invaluable programs especially now that schools in Iowa will not be reopening this school year,” said Carson King.

King is known for his viral sign that earned millions of dollars for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. He is teaming up with “Iowa love” T-shirts for the fundraiser.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the shirts will go to help organizations that provide mental health services.

You can purchase the shirt here. It will be available through May 8.