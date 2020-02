SIDNEY, Iowa — In March of 2019, record amounts of water came down from the Platte River in Nebraska, flowing into the Missouri River. The flood waters inflicted millions of dollars worth of damage on communities from Sioux City all the way south to the Missouri state line. Interstate 29 was closed. Many roads suffered heavy damage from water flowing over and around bridges and highway beds. Many flood protection levees had holes open up, causing water to flow into towns and over roads and fields.

Since then, many roads have been repaired and some homes are being rebuilt, but the damage is not yet fully restored as predictions from the Army Corps of Engineers call for more flooding in 2020.