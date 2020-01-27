Central College Hosts VITA Program to Help Lower Income Families File Taxes for Free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELLA, Iowa -- Monday marks the beginning of tax season and to help central Iowans, Central College will be providing free income tax preparation services for Marion County residents.

This program is called VITA, which stands for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. According to the IRS, Marion County is underserved when it comes to VITA programs. So the IRS tapped Central College last year to run this program with their Accounting majors.

Accounting professor Maggie Schlerman said one of the main goals is to teach the public that filing your own taxes is possible and even easy.

“If your tax situation is simple, it's usually not that hard and involves reading the instructions. But also that's why programs like this are out there so that if it does seem intimidating, then you can come and get some help with it,” Schlerman said.

There are two types of services Central College will be providing. The first is that they will simply do your taxes for you for free. The second option is called the ‘fusion service’. With the fusion service, Central College will teach individuals how to do their own taxes, step by step.

Another goal of the program is to help people who are eligible claim their earned income tax credit. According to the IRS, the average amount of EITC received nationwide by an individual was over $2,400.However, over 20% of eligible workers, don’t claim EITC. So a key part of the VITA program is making sure low and moderate-income households receive that money.

The majority of those assisting Marion County residents will be accounting and finance majors who went through multiple exams to qualify to be a part of this program.

“It's really cool that we as accounting students for four years have learned all this information, and that there's a whole variety of people who don't have any of the information, and we're going to be able to use the skills that we've gained to help the public,” Central Accounting and Finance Senior, Raquel Smith said.

Central College is hoping that this will help their students gain real-world experience while also serving the community they are a part of. Students say not only is this a huge resume booster but it also gives them a chance to connect with central Iowans.

“I think this is just a great way to give back to the community and help those that are in need and don't know how to do their taxes. And it's just another way for us Central students to interact with the community and just be a part of the community,” Central Accounting and Finance Junior, Morgan Van Maanen said.

Central College will begin taking appointments for tax help starting February 15th, 2020 up until the last day to file taxes, April 15th.

You can sign up by calling the number 641-629-6729 or emailing centralcollegeVITA@central.edu.

If you're not in Marion County, there are other assistance options throughout the area. Visit this link to find a clinic near you.