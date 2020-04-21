Central Iowa Schools Providing Wi-Fi Options to Students Learning From Home

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – West Des Moines Community Schools has found creative ways to give its students access to internet for online learning.

The school district extended its Wi-Fi to reach certain spots in the parking lot of each building, including Valley Stadium.

West Des Moines Community Schools Communications Director Laine Mendenhall-Buck said, “We know that this is just one option of many and it may be that it is used occasionally just depending on need, but we are also working with each of our buildings to determine those families who don’t have internet access at home and providing them hotspots.”

Mendenhall-Buck said the district has also given out 50 hotspots to families in the district for Wi-Fi access at home.

All third through 12th grade students at West Des Moines schools had a Chromebook laptop prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, kindergarten through second grade will also receive one.

“Those connections that students and teachers are making through Zoom meetings and Google Hangouts are really great. They’re keeping kids connected and engaged and learning,” Mendenhall-Buck said.

The Waukee Community School District is also providing all its students with devices so they can continue learning.

Waukee Community Schools Chief Operations Officer Kirk Johnson said the district has given away 800 devices to students and around 125 hot spots.

“What we found is the internet need is real. Not just from families that may not have internet, but just from families who have moved and maybe they’re in a neighborhood that internet hasn’t been run yet there,” Johnson said.

Sixth through 12th grade students will have a laptop, while kindergarten through fifth grade will have access to an iPad.

Johnson said Waukee school district continues to respond to family needs while students learn from home.

To learn more about where the free Wi-Fi for West Des Moines students is available at each building, click here.