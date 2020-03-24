Central Iowan Finds a Way to Give Back to Essential Workers and Local Businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Like most, a couple weeks ago Zach Steele was instructed to work from home. With the extra time on his hands, he decided to start Grub for Scrubs, an effort to raise money to donate gift cards to local hospitals.

"It's a weird crisis because a lot of us don't see it necessarily. We're not on the front lines. And we can't go out and do things and volunteer and help in ways that we might want to,” Steel said. “But we can all send money from our account using our phones. So it's been a good way to kind of enlist people's natural generosity.”

Both Mercy One Hospital and Polk County’s Health Department said gift cards are the perfect way to give back. Neither organization is accepting food or any other object that could possibly be contaminated, to minimize germ spread.

Steele said this was the perfect way to cope with his anxiety about COVID-19 while helping those on the front lines.

Steele also said he did this for local businesses. According to the Iowa Restaurant Association, Des Moines has one of the highest per capita restaurant densities in the U.S .

Steele said his hometown wouldn’t be the same without these local businesses.

"That's part of what has made Des Moines special, part of what makes me love living here. So the idea that whenever we emerge from the other side of this that some of those aren't going to be here is pretty sad,” Steele said.

If you want to donate to this cause, you can Venmo Zach Steele at @zach-steele-4.

