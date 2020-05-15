Central Iowans Among 12 Sentenced in Armed Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering Scheme

DES MOINES, Iowa — Twelve of the fourteen defendants charged in a drug trafficking and money laundering ring based in the Des Moines metro have been sentenced federally, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

The US Attorney’s Office released information about the sentencing in the case Friday morning.

The ring was led by Robert William Lampe and Mason Leroy Snyder and sold marijuana and cocaine. Officials say between April 2018 and January 2019, the organization was responsible for distributing more than 100 kilograms of marijuana and more than 500 grams of cocaine.

Federal search warrants were served in the case at several locations in the Des Moines metro on August 9, 2018. Another search warrant was executed in November 2018 at the Minnesota residence of another defendant, Tan Fong Vang, who was a supplier of marijuana for the group.

All of the twelve defendants who have been sentenced either took plea deals or were found guilty.

The final two defendants in the case, Kasey Lee Cassady and Peter Gerald Blaha, are scheduled to be sentenced in July. They supplied the cocaine that was old by the organization.

The defendants and the status of their case or sentencing are listed below:

Tan Fong Vang, age 29, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, sentenced to a total term of imprisonment of 170 months.

Mason Leroy Snyder, age 20, of Waukee, sentenced to a total term of imprisonment of 120 months.

Robert William Lampe, age 23, of Des Moines, sentenced to a total term of imprisonment of 73 months.

Robert Joseph Lampe Jr., age 56, of Des Moines, sentenced to a total term of imprisonment of 70 months.

Brett Allan Corrigan Jr., age 25, of Des Moines, sentenced to a total term of imprisonment of 60 months.

Austin Eugene Brommel, age 22, of Pleasant Hill, sentenced to a total term of imprisonment of 60 months.

Alyssa Jean Karnowski, age 21, of Des Moines, sentenced to a total term of imprisonment of 46 months.

David Joseph Daughenbaugh, age 21, of Des Moines, sentenced to a total term of imprisonment of 37 months.

Charley Vang, age 50, of Hayfork, California, sentenced to a total term of imprisonment of 30 months.

Sindy Xiong, age 47, of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, sentenced to a total term of imprisonment of 21 months.

Douglas Scott Bruns, age 51, of Ankeny, sentenced to a total term of imprisonment of 15 months.

Ian Michael Bruns, age 22, of Des Moines, sentenced to a four-year term of probation.

Kasey Lee Cassady, age 22, of Adel, pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime, and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 16, 2020.

Peter Gerald Blaha, age 42, of Winterset, pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 10, 2020.