Centsable Health: Simple Easter Dinner Ideas

Are you hosting a scaled-down Easter celebration? Maybe you’re even making your first Easter dinner.

Plan your menu around smaller items or recipes that can easily be scaled down.

· Ham steak in lieu of a whole ham makes a great traditional option for just a few people. Want to jazz it up? Try adding our Maple-Mustard glaze for the perfect sweet and savory complement. It can easily be cut in half, or even fourths, depending on how many people you’re serving.

· Deviled eggs can also be made in small batches. Our fail-proof way to hard-boil an egg: simply place eggs in a large pot and cover with one inch of water. Turn the heat on high and set a timer for 20 minutes. Once the time is up, add ice to cool the water and voila!

· Potato side dishes can be made for one or a crowd. If you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for, try using sweet potatoes, Little Potato company potatoes, winter squash, boxed mashed potatoes, frozen potatoes, or even cauliflower.

· Go non-traditional! Maybe this year you grill instead and start a new Easter tradition with Fareway’s 8-ounce Ribeyes.

Utilized planned overs.

“Planned overs” are leftovers that you’ve worked into your weekly meal plan. If you used a larger ham than you needed, use it make scalloped potatoes, Cuban Sandwiches, or freezer breakfasts like mini egg frittatas or sandwiches.

Be flexible.

Plan your grocery list but take note of some easy substitutions or alternate dishes before you head to the store. Make sure to check your kitchen for items you already have on hand or can use in your Easter meal – a win-win to save you money, too! Fresh, frozen, and canned fruits and vegetables can all round out your Easter dinner while providing a variety of nutrients.

