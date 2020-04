Des Moines, Iowa — A 72-year-old man is now facing criminal charges after hitting and killing a construction worker on Monday.

The crash happened in the 4600 block of Douglas Avenue at 11:36 am on Monday. Eugene Davis was eastbound on Douglas when he lost control of his car and hit and killed a construction worker, Jorge Lopez Guillen.

Davis is now charged with:

-Driving with a Suspended License

-Failure to Maintain Control

-No Insurance

-Motor Vehicle Violation Resulting in Death