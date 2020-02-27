Charges Filed Against Man at the Center of Wednesday Standoff in Chariton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARITON, Iowa -- A Chariton man is facing a long list of criminal charges after a standoff on Wednesday that left students on lockdown at local schools hours after dismissal time.

Police say it started on Wednesday afternoon when Jeffry Alan Hildreth intentionally damaged the gas line to his home, causing a leak in the neighborhood. When officers approached Hildreth's home, he reportedly came outside armed with a rifle.

A nearby elementary school was put on lock down immediately. That lock down was then extended to all Chariton schools to ensure that no kids would walk into the area. That lock down was lifted early in the evening Wednesday and kids were finally allowed to go home.

Jeffry Hildreth is now facing a list of charges including:

Interference with Official Acts involving Weapons

Assault with Injury on Law Enforcement Officer

Assault with Weapon on Law Enforcement Officers

Harassment 2nd Degree

Interference with Official Acts.

He is being held on an $18,000 bond.