Chariton Schools, Neighborhood Locked Down Wednesday Afternoon

CHARTION, Iowa -- A Chariton neighborhood remained blockaded and schools locked down late Wednesday evening due an unspecified threat.

Local police and firefighters as well as the State Patrol and Lucas County Sheriff's Department officials were all on the scene in the 700 block of North 13th Street as of 5:00 pm Wednesday. Police tell Channel 13 that there is a gas leak in the area and there is concern for a person in a home.

Schools dismissed for the day at 1:40 pm but students were still being kept inside as of 5:00 pm.