City of Des Moines Extends Freeze on Event Permits Until July 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie is extending his moratorium on event permits and keeping city administration buildings closed even longer.

On Tuesday, Cownie extended the freeze on public event permits until July 1. That means no city streets can be used for a public events. That includes the Downtown Farmers’ Market and other festivals.

Cownie is also extending the closure of city administration buildings until June 15. That includes City Hall, Armory, Municipal Service Center, and Public Works buildings, the Des Moines Wastewater Reclamation Authority and the office location for the Civil & Human Rights Department. The buildings have been closed since March 17.

The city has suspended all deadlines for city permits, licenses, certifications and fines. Parking meter enforcement has also been suspended.