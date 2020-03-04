City of Des Moines Invests $427M in Infrastructure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The City of Des Moines announced a historic investment of $427 million into the city's infrastructure on Tuesday.

This investment is the single largest amount ever dedicated to the Capital Improvement Program.

“We were looking at $300 million, but then when we passed the Local Option Sales Tax, it gave us an opportunity to expand that and do even more sooner and so we hope that the tax collections hold up and is good or better than we ever imagined and that we can continue to do it,” City of Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie said.

Each year for the next seven years, the city will spend an average of $61 million on street construction, repair and rehabilitation.

Public Works Director Jonathan Gano said many roads are long overdue to be rebuilt from the ground up.

“We’ve got projects planned on almost all the major arterials all across town. It doesn’t take much of an educated eye to see that there’s a lot of work to do all over and in every neighborhood and in almost every road that you can imagine. So this is our way to kind of dig out of the hole that road conditions have gotten into due to tight budgets and the tendency to try to maximize the amount of coverage that you get out of every single dollar invested in pavement, but it may not have always delivered the best value,” Gano said.

Continuing Fleur Drive reconstruction, finishing up Hubbell Avenue and starting work on MLK Parkway are just a few of the projects on the to-do list.

The city is asking for patience as construction ramps back up in April.

“It’s the city’s vision to provide a complete transportation system that provides a safe and efficient travel for all users and that’s pedestrians, bicyclists, transit users and automobiles,” City of Des Moines City Engineer Steve Naber said.

Gano said the majority of the money for these projects comes from general obligations bonds funds and the local option sales tax.