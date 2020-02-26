City of Nevada Approves Proposal to Require New Fire Hydrants to Have Easier to Use Connections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA, Iowa -- The Nevada City Council approved a proposal on Monday that will help their firefighters get from the hydrant to the scene a lot faster.

Nevada Fire Chief Ray Reynolds said the city unanimously approved a proposal that would require all new fire hydrants to have what’s called a Storz connection for their hoses.

“Some cities are moving to a Storz connection, and what it does is it takes one step out of the process of connecting a fire hose. And we can literally remove a cap and put in a large diameter hose so that we can get faster water flows that we need for these modern-day fires,” Reynolds said.

Right now Nevada firefighters have to carry several different adapters for each of the different hydrants they have to deal with on calls. Reynolds said this change will make a big difference.

“In a time of stress when a house is on fire, the last thing I want is somebody at a hydrant grabbing the wrong coupling or the wrong adapter, so we are trying to make it easy for our firefighters,” Reynolds said.

Nevada Mayor Brett Barker said it’s very important to the city and fire department to be progressive when it comes to public safety.

“We’ve invested quite a bit on new equipment for the fire department and ultra high-pressure attack is also something we’ve been leading on, too. So this is just another element of that making sure that we are fighting fires with the best technology we have available,” Barker said.

Reynolds said they’ve also color-coded the hydrants in their town so crews know how water will flow out of that particular hydrant.

Even though these may seem like small changes, they can make a big difference.

“We’ve done a number of steps to reduce our community’s risk, and our ISO rating has been reduced to a 3, which is typically what staffed departments have. We’re a volunteer fire department. We cover 137 square miles,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds added that a lot of the new hydrants with the new connection will be put in as part of the Main Street revitalization project about to get underway.