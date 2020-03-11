Climb for Clots: Local Man Steps Up to Raise Awareness of Blood Clots

DES MOINES, Iowa — Blood clotting is an important process that helps prevent bleeding after an injury to a vein. But when blood begins to clot in a vein that hasn’t been injured, it can be very problematic.

Staying active and keeping your blood moving is one way to help prevent blood clots, that’s why Todd Robertson is climbing stairs all of March for Blood Clot Awareness Month.

With every step, Robertson climbs for a cause close to his heart — literally

“I had a pretty large blood clot in my lung, so somehow it passed through my heart, got into my lung without killing me and luckily I survived and recovered quite nicely,” Robertson said.

But that’s not the case for everyone who has a pulmonary embolism.

“That’s what kills somebody every six minutes in this country, that’s 274 people on average a day, that’s insanity,” Robertson said.

Medical experts at Unity Point say a blood clot is a clump of blood that forms into a gel-like ball in your veins or arteries.

“If a blood clot forms in a vein, those can travel into your legs or arms and cause a DVT or deep vein thrombosis, they can also break off and go into your lungs and cause a pulmonary embolism. If one forms in an artery, your arteries move blood a lot quicker and those can cause a heart attack or a stroke, so those travel to your heart or your brain,” Unity Point Nurse Manager Victoria Borges said.

Borges said sometimes blood clots can be hard to spot.

“A blood clot feels more like a Charlie horse but then you also have the swelling on top of that, the warm, the redness and those symptoms,” Borges said.

There are some genetic predispositions that can cause blood clots but there are also some other risk factors, “high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, sedentary lifestyle or prolonged sitting,” Borges said.

Robertson has made his health a top priority so that he can keep working.

“With my job, I’m a canoe and kayak instructor so I have to be as fit as possible, I’m 56 years old so I can’t be slacking with my health for my job, it’s a priority that I’m healthy and active.

Unity Point always recommends checking with your doctor if you are having symptoms or just to see if you are at risk for blood clots.