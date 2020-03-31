Clive Family Holds ‘Superhero’ Parade for Boy’s Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- The coronavirus pandemic has parents getting creative when it comes to birthday parties.

Monday is Hendrix's fourth birthday. Unfortunately, he couldn't have a party with all his friends. Instead, his whole community turned out for him. A parade of cars full of his friends, the Clive Fire Department and a state trooper all came driving by to wish Hendrix a happy birthday.

"It was one of my friend's ideas just to drive by and wave and then we kind of expanded on that and made it superheroes and masks and included all his little buddies, so it just kind of grew from there," said Hendrix's mother Sarah Herman.

In the meantime, Herman says Hendrix has been able to FaceTime his friends to keep in touch.