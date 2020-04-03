Commercial Cleaning Services Working Extra to Keep Essential Businesses Disinfected

DES MOINES, Iowa — Health care providers are the main workers people think about who are helping in the frontlines of the coronavirus, but there’s another group who’s working harder than ever to protect citizens, cleaning crews.

For essential businesses that still need their employees to show up to their job every day, ensuring their work spaces are properly sanitized is key. That’s why places like Midwest Janitorial Services are busier than ever.

“Cleaning isn’t something you think about in your office building,” Phil Decker with Midwest Janitorial Services said. “I always say we are the elves that come out when no one is there. A lot of times it’s important to keep people safe. Our employees have questions [too]. They want to know if they are safe and we are doing everything we can to keep them safe. I think our employees feel really part of the effort.”

Decker said they’ve had to double, sometimes even triple, their services for some companies right now. They are coming in multiple times a day to disinfect high touch point areas and then getting a deep clean overnight. They are cleaning essential businesses like hospitals, food plants, government infrastructures, and banks.

Another local company, Sanitize Solutions, said they’ve also seen about a 40 percent increase in demand. Places like Alphabet Academy, a child care center, needs to stay open for essential workers and are calling these kinds of services for proactive cleaning to keep the children, and in return their parents, healthy.

“We are here to support our community and help the essential workers keep their space cleaned and sanitized. It’s very important and I know employers are doing everything they can to keep their employees healthy,” Scott Edwards, the co-owner for Sanitize Solutions said. “This virus definitely brought more attention to what we do and called us to action to help keep businesses open.”

Edwards said they use a sanitizing fogger to make sure every surface gets cleaned, even ones that are hard to reach. Both companies follow the CDC guidelines for cleaning community facilities, which include using latex gloves.

These companies are focusing on commercial spaces right now. But what about in your own home? There’s no exact guideline found online or put in place by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but one local doctor during Channel 13’s town hall said if the cleaning services can wait, that might be best to limit exposure.

“How important is this service?” Dr. Jason Kessler said. “In the event of having someone come in to clean your carpet, is that really something that needs to be done now or can that wait for a few months?”

When cleaning your home on your own, there are CDC guidelines. They include first using soap and water and then following with an EPA-registered disinfectant. It’s important to follow the instructions on the disinfectant products. They usually require a dwell time which is something Decker said is often looked over by those cleaning at home, but is important for the product to work effectively.

Decker also said his business is in need of more workers since the demand has risen for their services. Click here for more information. He said it would be a great temporary job for anyone currently unemployed.