Coon Rapids Woman Killed, Waukee Residents Injured in Crash

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa — A two-vehicle crash in Guthrie County killed a Coon Rapids woman and injured two Waukee residents on Saturday.

An Iowa State Patrol crash report says 88-year-old Mary Mingus of Coon Rapids was driving southbound on Chestnut Road around 2:30 p.m. when she pulled out in front of another vehicle at the intersection with Highway 44. A westbound vehicle on Highway 44 collided with Mingus’ vehicle, sending both into the south ditch. Mingus died in the crash.

The other vehicle contained 43-year-old Jonathon Merk and a 12-year-old boy, both of Waukee. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.