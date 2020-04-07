Iowa Tops 1,000 COVID-19 Cases, One New Death Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest number of Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19 has been released by Gov. Kim Reynolds during her daily update Tuesday morning. There are 102 new cases and one more Iowan has died from coronavirus.

As of Tuesday morning, that brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 1,048. Gov. Reynolds also said there have been 1,017 negative tests reported.

A total of 26 Iowans have now died because of complications of COVID-19. The most recent death was an elderly person from Benton County.

There are 104 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 341 patients have recovered.

Eleven percent of the total infections have been identified as long-term care residents or staff and 46% of the deaths have been long-term care residents.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 102 new COVID-19 cases include:

–Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years)

–Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Des Moines County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

–Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Greene County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Hamilton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Henry County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

–Johnson County, 10 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

–Linn County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

–Louisa County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

–Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Marshall County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

–Muscatine County, 2 children (0-17 years), 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

–Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Scott County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

–Story County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Tama County, 3 older adults (61-80 years), 3 elderly (81+)

–Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

–Woodbury County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.