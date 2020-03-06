11 Iowans Being Monitored for Coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is monitoring 11 people for symptoms of coronavirus. None have shown symptoms so far, according to the IDPH.

The IDPH has tested 17 Iowans for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Fifteen of those tests came back negative for coronavirus. The results of the last two are pending.

In total, 40 Iowans have completed public health monitoring.

There have been no coronavirus cases in Iowa. The IDPH says the immediate health risk from coronavirus is currently low.