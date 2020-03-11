14th Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Iowa

IOWA — Another Johnson County resident who recently took an Egyptian cruise has tested positive for COVID-19, the 14th confirmed case in the state.

The new case involves an older adult (ages 61-80). This is the 13th person who went on the cruise who has tested positive for COVID-19. A Pottawattamie County resident who recently traveled to California also tested positive.

Earlier Monday the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics confirmed that one person who tested positive for COVID-19 is now in critical condition. The patient is being treated in isolation at the hospital.

More than 100 people are now being monitored for possible infection by the Iowa Department of Public Health. There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in Iowa.

More information about the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa can be found on an IDPH website dedicated to the outbreak. Iowans can also call 2-1-1 to get answers to questions about COVID-19. The hotline is staffed 24/7.