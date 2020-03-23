15 Additional COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The newest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show an increase of 15 COVID-19 cases in the state. That brings the number of confirmed positive cases to 105 in Iowa.

So far, the IDPH says there have been 2,043 negative tests.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 15 new cases include:

Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Hancock County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Wapello County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here. A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

The IDPH says the state will soon begin to provide more information on hospitalization and recoveries from the illness.

A 2:30 p.m. news conference is scheduled with Gov. Kim Reynolds. Channel 13 will take the news conference live on air and stream it on www. WHOtv.com and on the Channel 13 News Facebook Page.