2 More Deaths, 56 New COVID-19 Cases Diagnosed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two more deaths have been reported from COVID-19 and 56 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

There are now 235 positive cases of COVID-19 that have been diagnosed in Iowa. A total of 3,740 negative tests have currently been done by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to the IDPH, two Iowans with COVID-19 passed away Thursday night. One elderly adult (81+ years) from Poweshiek County and one older adult (61-80 years) from Allamakee County. Three people, in total, have died from coronavirus in Iowa to date.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 56 individuals include:

--Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

--Black Hawk County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

--Butler County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

--Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

--Cerro Gordo County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

--Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

--Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

--Dickinson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

--Dubuque County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

--Hardin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

--Harrison County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

--Henry County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

--Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

--Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

--Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years)

--Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

--Monona County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

--Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

--Montgomery County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

--Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

--Page County, 1 older (61-80 years)

--Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

--Tama County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

--Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

--Webster County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

--Winneshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

--Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

--Wright County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here. A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

A 2:30 p.m. news conference is scheduled with Gov. Kim Reynolds. Channel 13 will take the news conference live on air and stream it on www. WHOtv.com.