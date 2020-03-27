2 More Deaths, 56 New COVID-19 Cases Diagnosed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two more deaths have been reported from COVID-19 and 56 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
There are now 235 positive cases of COVID-19 that have been diagnosed in Iowa. A total of 3,740 negative tests have currently been done by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to the IDPH, two Iowans with COVID-19 passed away Thursday night. One elderly adult (81+ years) from Poweshiek County and one older adult (61-80 years) from Allamakee County. Three people, in total, have died from coronavirus in Iowa to date.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 56 individuals include:
--Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
--Black Hawk County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
--Butler County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
--Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
--Cerro Gordo County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
--Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
--Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
--Dickinson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
--Dubuque County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
--Hardin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
--Harrison County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
--Henry County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
--Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
--Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
--Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years)
--Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
--Monona County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
--Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
--Montgomery County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
--Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
--Page County, 1 older (61-80 years)
--Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
--Tama County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
--Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
--Webster County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
--Winneshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
--Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
--Wright County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here. A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
A 2:30 p.m. news conference is scheduled with Gov. Kim Reynolds. Channel 13 will take the news conference live on air and stream it on www. WHOtv.com.