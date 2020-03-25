21 More COVID-19 Cases Reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa has grown to 145. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest numbers, 21 additional patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The IDPH says there have been a total of 2,578 negative tests to date. That includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 21 individuals include:

–Allamakee County 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

–Benton County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

–Hancock County, 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

–Johnson County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Linn County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

–Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Polk County, 3 older adults (61-80 years)

–Poweshiek County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

–Scott County, 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)

–Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here. A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

A 2:30 p.m. news conference is scheduled with Gov. Kim Reynolds. Channel 13 will take the news conference live on air and stream it on www. WHOtv.com.