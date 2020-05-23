26 More COVID-19 Deaths, 419 Additional Cases in Iowa

IOWA — The state announced Saturday that 26 more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and an additional 419 cases have been confirmed.

The 26 deaths occurred between May 9 and May 22, according to a news release from the state.

The 419 additional cases brings the statewide total to 16,767 cases.

There are 362 Iowans currently hospitalized, while 9,187 Iowans have recovered (54.7%).

An additional 4,336 negative tests were conducted for a total of 106,223 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Iowa’s coronavirus website is undergoing planned maintenance until 6 a.m. Monday, so the dashboard will not reflect accurate counts during this period.