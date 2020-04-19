389 More Iowans Test Positive for COVID-19; 1 Additional Death

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday reported a surge in positive coronavirus cases in the state.

An additional 389 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 261 or 67% of the new cases can be attributed to surveillance testing of meat processing facilities. That includes over 500 completed surveillance tests of Tyson employees and over 500 completed surveillance tests of National Beef employees, for a total of 84 positive and 177 positive respectively.

One additional death was also reported by the department. The person was an older adult (61-80 years) in Muscatine County.

A total of 75 Iowans have now died from COVID-19. 2,902 people in the state have tested positive, and 198 of them are currently hospitalized. 1,171 Iowans have recovered since contracting the virus.

The state has tested 24,550 people total. There were an additional 1,214 negative tests for a total of 21,648 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.