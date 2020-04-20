4 More COVID-19 Deaths, 257 New Cases in Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds gives update on COVID-19 in Iowa on April 20, 2020. (WHO Channel 13)

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was released Monday morning on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

The numbers include testing up through Sunday and show there are 257 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 3,159.

Four additional deaths were also reported. The number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 now stands at 79.

There have been 1,013 new negative tests reported. A total of 22,661 negative tests have been reported.

The IDPH says there are 214 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 1,235 patients have recovered. The recovered patients account for 39% of all positive tests thus far.

During Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Monday morning news conference, she said 48% of the deaths from COVID-19 in Iowa have been linked to long-term care facilities.

The IDPH has not yet released the age and location of the people who most-recently tested positive for COVID-19.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.