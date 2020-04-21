4 More COVID-19 Deaths, 482 Additional Cases Reported in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health released the latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa Tuesday morning and the numbers have jumped dramatically again.

The numbers include testing up through Monday and show there are 482 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 3.641.

Four more deaths were also reported. The number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 now stands at 83.

The IDPH says there are 214 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 1,293 patients have recovered.

There have been 1,313 new negative tests reported. A total of 23,974 negative tests have been reported.

The IDPH says there are 214 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 1,293 patients have recovered. The recovered patients account for 35% of all positive tests thus far.

The IDPH has not yet released the age and location of the people who most-recently tested positive for COVID-19.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.