Live Now
Governor Kim Reynolds’ Daily COVID-19 Briefing

 

 

Iowa Impacts
Statehouse Coronavirus News
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations
Coronavirus Iowa Impacts
Coronavirus Headlines From Governor Kim Reynolds And The Iowa Legislature
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations

4 More COVID-19 Deaths, 482 Additional Cases Reported in Iowa

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health released the latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa Tuesday morning and the numbers have jumped dramatically again.

The numbers include testing up through Monday and show there are 482 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 3.641.

Four more deaths were also reported. The number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 now stands at 83.

The IDPH says there are 214 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 1,293 patients have recovered.

There have been 1,313 new negative tests reported. A total of 23,974 negative tests have been reported.

The IDPH says there are 214 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 1,293 patients have recovered. The recovered patients account for 35% of all positive tests thus far.

The IDPH has not yet released the age and location of the people who most-recently tested positive for COVID-19.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News