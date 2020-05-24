5 More COVID-19 Deaths, 263 Additional Cases in Iowa

IOWA — The Office of the Governor announced the latest number of additional COVID-19 deaths and positive cases in Iowa Sunday morning.

Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Iowa. These five deaths occurred between May 19 to May 23, according to a press release from the state. In total, 449 Iowans have died from the virus as of 11:42 a.m. Sunday.

The Office of the Governor reported an additional 263 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, bringing the statewide total to 17,213 positive cases.

There are 363 Iowans currently hospitalized, while 9,216 Iowans have recovered (53.5%).

An additional 2,841 negative tests were conducted for a total of 110,358 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Iowa’s coronavirus website had been undergoing scheduled maintenance over the weekend. The maintenance is now complete and normal processes have resumed on the website.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is now updating data on the state’s coronavirus website throughout the day in order to provide current information for Iowans instead of once daily, as had been the department’s previous practice.