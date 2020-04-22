540,000 COVID-19 Tests Coming, But Some May Still Wait

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Tuesday a new agreement that will dramatically increase the state’s ability to test for COVID-19. But health providers will still need to limit which Iowans get the test initially.

The new testing supplies provided by Nomi Health will “have a significant impact on our ability to test those that need to be tested and really understand where the state is doing well, where some potential hot spots are at, where we’re seeing some clustering,” the governor said. “The other piece of this is it will allow us to see it early.”

See the state’s current test results here.

The 540,000 tests will arrive over the next several months. Until the state receives the full amount of tests, it will likely limit tests to certain individuals:

First responders/health care professionals Those who are highly symptomatic

Dr. Catelyn Pedati, state epidemiologist, said, “Just like all along, the way we’ve looked at resources we have available and have to make use of what we have … that’s what we are going to continue to do.”

The governor said the supplies will substantially increase the state’s daily testing rate. State data show 1,000 or more daily only a handful of days over the past six weeks. But Reynolds said the new agreement will mean the state can provide 3,000 additional tests per day.

Iowans can enter information into a new website, testiowa.com, to see if they should get a test.