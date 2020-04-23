6 More Iowa COVID-19 Deaths, 176 New Cases Reported

Gov. Kim Reynolds gives an update on coronavirus in Iowa on April 23, 2020. (WHO Channel 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health released the latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa Thursday morning.

The numbers include testing up through Monday and show there are 176 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 3,924.

Six more deaths were also reported. The number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 now stands at 96.

The IDPH says there are 282 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 1,492 patients have recovered. The percentage of total cases that have recovered is 38%.

During Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Thursday morning briefing she said that 13% of all the tests that have been completed in Iowa have come back positive.

One more outbreak was identified in a long term care facility in Linn County, Manor Care Health Services. There are outbreaks at 12 long term care facilities in the state.

The IDPH has not yet released the age and location of the people who most-recently tested positive for COVID-19.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.