64 More Iowans Test Positive for COVID-19

IOWA — There are 64 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

A total of 298 cases have now been confirmed in the state. The Iowa Department of Public Health says a previously identified positive case in Black Hawk County is not from Iowa.

There have been 4,375 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Locations and ages of the 64 new cases

Benton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Boone County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Buchanan County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Harrison County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Keokuk County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Polk County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Poweshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Taylor County, 1 adult (18-40 years)