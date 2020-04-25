648 More COVID-19 Cases in Iowa; 5 Additional Deaths

IOWA — There have now been more than 5,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa after another large single-day increase was reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Another 648 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 5,092 positive cases. IDPH also reported five more Iowans have died. The number of deaths from COVID-19 now stands at 112.

According to IDPH, the additional five deaths were reported in the following counties:

Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

There are 293 Iowans currently hospitalized, and 1,723 people have recovered.

An additional 1,730 negative tests were conducted for a total of 29,258 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

IDPH says the number of confirmed coronavirus cases will grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional testing takes place at large businesses and nursing homes. One in 91 Iowans have already been tested, according to IDPH.