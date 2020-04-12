7 More COVID-19 Deaths, 77 New Cases Confirmed in Iowa

IOWA — Seven more Iowans have died from COVID-19, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced Sunday. An additional 77 cases have been confirmed in the state.

A total of 41 Iowans have now died from the virus. There have now been 1,587 cases confirmed in Iowa.

An additional 383 negative tests were conducted for a total of 16,005 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Sunday’s results do not reflect a complete 24-hour cycle of testing as the Iowa Department of Public Health is transitioning to new reporting time frames.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 674 Iowans have recovered.

Locations of the 7 deaths

Linn County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+)

Washington County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Locations of the 77 new cases

Benton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Black Hawk County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

Louisa County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Lyon County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Marshall County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years),

Muscatine County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Osceola County, 1 middle-age adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adult (81+)

Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)

Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)