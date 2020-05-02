757 New COVID-19 Cases; 5 More Deaths in Iowa

IOWA — Five more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 757 additional cases have been confirmed in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The five deaths were reported in the following counties:

Linn County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Polk County , 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

In total, 175 Iowans have now died from the virus.

There are 353 people currently hospitalized, and 3,156 Iowans have recovered.

IDPH says 87 percent of new positive cases announced Saturday are in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place. 493 of the new 757 positive cases are from Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk and Woodbury counties.

In total, 8,641 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Gov. Kim Reynolds, increased testing can be attributed to the large case counts being reported. At this time, 1 in 63 Iowans have already been tested.

There have been an additional 3,377 negative tests for a total of 41,085 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.