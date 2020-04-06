78 New COVID-19 Cases in Iowa, 3 More Deaths Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest number of Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19 has been released by the Iowa Department of Public Health. There are 78 new cases and three more Iowans have died from coronavirus.

As of Monday morning, that brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 946. Gov. Kim Reynolds also said during her morning news conference that there have been 680 negative tests reported.

Twenty-five Iowans have now died because of complications of COVID-19. The latest deaths were one older adult (61-80 years) in Linn County, and two elderly adults (81+) in Tama County.

There are 99 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 284 patients have recovered.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the locations and age ranges of the 78 most recent individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 include:

–Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Cerro Gordo County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

–Chickasaw County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Clinton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Crawford County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Franklin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Johnson County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Linn County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

–Louisa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Marion County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Muscatine County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Page County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

–Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 1 elderly adult (81+)

–Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 3 elderly adults (81+)

–Wapello County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)

–Winnebago County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.