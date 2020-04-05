8 Deaths, 83 New Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Iowa

IOWA — Eight more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 83 new cases have been confirmed in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Iowa now totals 22 deaths and 868 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There have been an additional 519 negative tests for a total of 9,973 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, more than 10 percent of all positive cases in Iowa are occurring among long-term care staff and residents, and more than 40 percent of all deaths in Iowa are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

In Linn County, 70 of the 161 positive cases (43 percent) can be attributed to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference on Monday at 11 a.m.

Locations of the 8 deaths

Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Locations of the 83 new cases

Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)

Black Hawk, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)

Boone County, 1 middle-age (41-60)

Buchanan County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Clarke County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clayton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Hamilton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 7 elderly adults (81+),

Louisa County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years)

Shelby County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)