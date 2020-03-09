8 Iowans Test Positive for Coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA – Eight Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Governor Kim Reynolds will provide more information on the new cases, an Iowa Department of Public Health official said.

There are 67 people being monitored for symptoms of the virus. None have shown symptoms so far.

In total, 51 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. Eleven of those tests are currently pending.

Pottawattamie County announced its first local case of COVID-19 on Monday.

Governor Reynolds announced the first three cases in the state on Sunday.