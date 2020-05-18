Another Eight COVID-19 Deaths Reported so Far on Monday in Iowa

IOWA — Another eight Iowans have died from COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Monday as the Iowa Department of Public Health begins immediately posting updated statistics as they come in. That brings the statewide total to 363 deaths.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Monday that the state’s coronavirus website will now report statistics on case counts, hospitalizations and more as the data comes in. Previously the statistics were updated once per day.

15,084 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19. That is an increase of more than 100 cases since the morning numbers were reported.

382 Iowans are hospitalized fighting COVID-19. 121 of those patients are in intensive care.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.