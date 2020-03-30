88 New COVID-19 Cases in Iowa, 2 More Deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state and it’s the largest rise in cases we’ve seen yet — with more deaths reported as well.



The IDPH said Monday morning, 88 more cases have been diagnosed in the state. That brings the total of coronavirus cases in the state to 424. There have been 6,162 negative tests for the virus to date

Two more Iowans have passed away. One elderly adult (81+) of Linn County, one elderly adult (81+) of Washington County. That brings the total number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 to six.

According to the IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 88 individuals are:

Audubon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Clinton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Crawford County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years),

Guthrie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Iowa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jackson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Johnson County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)

Monona County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Polk County, 2 children (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Shelby County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

A 2:30 p.m. news conference is scheduled with Gov. Kim Reynolds. Channel 13 will take the news conference live on air and stream it on www. WHOtv.com.