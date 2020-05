IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health released the latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa on the department’s website Saturday morning.

There are 214 new cases and nine more deaths from COVID-19 in Iowa.

To date, 11,671 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 252 have died.

The state reports 402 people are currently hospitalized.

In total, the state has tested 71,476 people, while 5,011 have recovered.