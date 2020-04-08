Gov. Reynolds Reports 97 New COVID-19 Cases; IDPH Says 1 More Iowan Died from Virus

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds released the latest number of Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19 during her daily update Wednesday morning. There are 97 new cases and the governor did not report any new deaths during her news conference, but a tweet from the Iowa Department of Public Health says one more Iowan has died.

The most current numbers, which represent the cases reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health through Tuesday, brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 1,145. Gov. Reynolds also said there have been 1,151 new negative tests reported. A total of 12,821 negative tests have been reported.

A total of 27 Iowans have died because of complications of COVID-19. The latest death comes from Linn County and was an elderly adult (81+).

Gov. Reynolds says there are 122 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 431 patients have recovered. The recovered patients account for 38% of all positive tests thus far.

The IDPH says the new COVID-19 cases represent 97 individuals in:

–Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Benton County, 1 child (0-17 years)

–Black Hawk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

–Cedar County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Crawford County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Harrison County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Henry County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

–Johnson County, 10 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adult (61-80 years)

–Linn County, 1 child (0-17 years), 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)

–Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Muscatine County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Scott County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

–Warren County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

–Washington County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Webster County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Woodbury County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

–Worth County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.