Adventureland Delays Opening Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Phoenix roller coaster at Adventureland on its first day in operation, July 4th, 2019. (WHO-HD)

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland Park has announced its season-opening will be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme park will now open on May 16th. New dates and times for season pass and pre-season processing are also being scheduled. The park will release those dates on its Facebook page and the website when those are decided.

A statement from Adventureland said, in part, “Adventureland Resort is a family owned and operated business that employs hundreds of people and has helped create countless summer memories. Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our guests, team members, friends and families.”

If you bought tickets for the original opening, you can contact the resort at ross@adventurelandpark.com to make changes and arrangements.