Ames Restaurant Owner Worried About Fallout from Governor’s Disaster Emergency Declaration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa – The State of Public Health Disaster Emergency issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday morning has many small business owners wondering how they’ll survive after being forced to shut down or go to carry-out and delivery only service.

The order means restaurants and bars will be closed to the general public and went into effect at noon Tuesday. It does allow carry-out, drive-through, and delivery.

We spoke with an Ames restaurant owner who shared his concerns about the virus shutting down his business.

“I question whether anybody has the legal right to shove this down our throat in an hour and a half when we have food ready. I've got probably have 150 pounds of corned beef ready to go for tonight. I'm more worried about my employees, who's going to pay them, how are they going to survive,” questioned Larry Goodale, at The Grove Café.

The disaster emergency is supposed to go to the end of the month.