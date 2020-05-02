Ames Restaurants Reopen for First Time in Weeks

AMES, Iowa — Friday is the first time in weeks restaurants, gyms, libraries and retails will be open in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties. Two restaurants in Ames say they were prepared to open their dining rooms back up to the public.

Cafe Diem and Boulder Tap House have prepped their staff and dining rooms for the return of in-house customers. While other restaurants in Ames are choosing to prolong its closure, Boulder Tap House owner Mike Rulli says it’s time.

“For me, I know what my comfort level is and my confidence in my staff to perform and training, and our cleanliness standards and service standards,” said Rulli.

Cafe Diem general manager Morganne Dennis says the staff has gone through training on how the cafe will operate under new social distancing regulations. Staff will also be wearing masks and vigorously sanitizing seating areas between customers.

Staff members at Boulder Tap House are also wearing gloves, masks and continue to implement sanitizing procedures throughout its location. Customers are also being asked to wait for their table in their cars and to keep groups limited to six people.

“We had to change a lot of what our dining room even looks like. We pulled over half of our chairs and tables and put them into storage and made sure that everything [is] six feet apart,” said Dennis.

With restaurants only allowed to host 50 percent occupancy, business is not fully back to where it was, but Rulli says customers are excited to be back.

“The people that came in were just ecstatic. They hung out and everyone was in high spirits. I think it was just a very welcome change of pace. Everyone wants to kind of feel normal again,” said Rulli.

Carryout orders remain consistent as others are still easing back into public life. Both restaurants will continue curbside pickup because it’s still a significant part of daily sales and helps customers who are still not fully comfortable being in open spaces.

“We’re prepared for when it does get busier, too. It’s just nice to ease into that. We’re still having some people curbside and some people do carryout orders,” said Dennis.

A large criticism of restaurants returned to dining room service is the worry that they won’t be able to enforce the 50 percent occupancy rule. Rulli says that many people don’t realize that all restaurants control the traffic with the way tables are sat and reservations are handled.

“We’ve always controlled the volume coming through the door. Every restaurant does whether it’s real busy and you don’t want the kitchen to get bogged down or you’re rotating the section out. It’s something we’ve always done, so now you’re just managing how many tables you do,” said Rulli.

For now, both restaurants say it’s a balancing act, but one they are ready to handle.

“We care so much about our customers’ safety, and it’s great so far to see some of the customers coming in today that they noticed that. We just hope that our customers continue to just notice that we’re trying the best we can to serve them,” said Dennis.