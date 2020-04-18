Another COVID-19 Outbreak Confirmed at Polk County Care Facility

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed another coronavirus outbreak at a long-term care facility in Polk County.

Six people have tested positive at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

This is the tenth long-term care facility in Iowa to report a COVID-19 outbreak.

Other COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Polk County include 30 cases at On With Life in Ankeny and 25 cases at Trinity Center at Luther Park in Des Moines.

Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids has 107 positive cases, which is the most of any long-term care facility in Iowa.

Nearly 50% of all COVID-19 deaths in Iowa have been residents of long-term care facilities.

Information about outbreaks at other long-term care facilities in Iowa can be found here.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Saturday that ten more Iowans have died from COVID-19. Another 181 Iowans have tested positive for the virus.

In total, 74 Iowans have now died from COVID-19, 2,513 have tested positive and 1,095 of those have recovered from the virus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.