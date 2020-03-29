Another Iowan Dies From COVID-19; 38 New Cases Confirmed

IOWA — Another Iowan with COVID-19 has died, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The person was a resident of Linn County between the ages of 61 and 80. Four people in Iowa have now died from COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported 38 more cases in Iowa, for a total of 336 confirmed cases.

There have been a total of 5,013 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Watch it live on Channel 13 or at whotv.com.

Locations and ages of the 38 new cases

Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dubuque County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Iowa County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Marshall County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years) 5 older adults (61-80 years),1 elderly adult (81+)

Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Winneshiek County 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Woodbury County, 1 adult (18-40 years)